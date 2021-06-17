United States to unveil pill which minimises symptoms of Covid-19

<p>Dr Anthony Fauci</p>

By US Newsroom
16:44pm, Thu 17 Jun 2021
The United States is devoting more than three billion US dollars (£2 billion) to advance development of antiviral pills for Covid-19.

The pills, which would be used to minimise symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.

The White House is scheduled to hold a briefing on its Covid-19 plans with Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

News of the administration’s plans for the pill was first reported on Thursday by The New York Times.

