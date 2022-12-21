US announces more military aid for Ukraine as Zelensky heads to Washington
The Biden administration has announced it will provide 1.85 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine, rolling out funding for a Patriot missile battery as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Washington for his first known trip out of his country since Russia invaded.
The package includes 1 billion dollars in weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks, including a Patriot battery for the first time, and 850 million dollars in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
Part of the USAI will be used to fund a satellite communications system, which likely will include the crucial SpaceX Starlink satellite network system owned by Elon Musk.
“As Russia continues its brutal attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine, the United States welcomes President Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington DC today to underscore our enduring commitment to the people of Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
He added that the US will be providing “critical new and additional military capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s ongoing brutal and unprovoked assault”.
Mr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have pressed Western leaders to provide more advanced weapons, including the Patriots, to help their country in its war against Russia.
The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox