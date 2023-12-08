Powered By Pixels
08 December 2023

US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

By The Newsroom
08 December 2023

The US has vetoed a United Nations resolution backed by the vast majority of Security Council members and many other nations demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The vote in the 15-member council was 13-1, with the UK abstaining.

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood criticised the council after the vote for its failure to condemn Hamas’s attacks in Israel and to acknowledge Israel’s right to defend itself.

He declared that halting military action would allow Hamas to continue to rule and “only plant the seeds for the next war”.

