03 September 2023

Zelensky: Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week

By The Newsroom
03 September 2023

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar politician.

“I have decided to replace the Minister of Defence of Ukraine,” he said on his official Telegram account.

“Oleksiy Reznikov has gone through more than 550 days of full-scale war.

“I believe that the Ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society at large.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen's memorial: plans for official tribute to be unveiled in 2026 when she would have been 100

world news

Which schools are unsafe? Government under pressure to reveal list of buildings hit by concrete crisis

news

Queen joked ‘were you naked?’ when I told her about my nightmare, Boris Johnson reveals

news