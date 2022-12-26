Young Muslims help hundreds across the UK over Christmas

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (Amya) has been trying to help people across the UK during the cost-of-living crisis by delivering free gift baskets to anyone spending the festive period alone or going through a tough time.

Amya regional youth leader Muhammad Akbar said the initiative was aimed at doing something positive while so many are suffering over Christmas.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) has said that every act of goodness is a charity,” Mr Akbar said.

“There is a real need to help those that are going through a difficult time, so we decided to run a gift basket initiative this year in the hope that this will bring some joy to those who deserve it during this festive period.”

Amya launched its gift basket scheme in partnership with charity Marie Curie, which provides support and care for people with terminal illnesses.

Individuals could be nominated for a gift basket by friends, family members, colleagues or neighbours, and more than 400 requests from 40 cities and towns across the UK were received.

On Christmas Day, Amya mobilised hundreds of volunteers across 22 regions around the country, travelling thousands of miles to personally hand-deliver the gift baskets.

The baskets contained a selection of items such as chocolates, festive food, scented candles, a winter scarf, toys, stationery and a card. The contents were tailored depending on whether it was requested for a child or an adult.

Mr Akbar added: “This has been a very challenging but equally rewarding experience and we hope that we can continue with similar initiatives in the future.”

Anyone can still make a donation towards the gift baskets on Amya’s website https://mercy4mankind.org/festivegiftbasket/. Any surplus donations will go to Marie Curie.