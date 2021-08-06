Youngsters aged 16-17 in Northern Ireland ‘quite excited’ to get Covid vaccine

Teenagers in Belfast have spoken of being motivated by wanting to protect their families after becoming the first of their age in the UK to receive a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Northern Ireland became the first UK region where those aged 16 to 17 with no underlying medical conditions could receive the jab.

The teenagers were able to attend walk-in appointments at seven regional vaccination centres across the region.

Meabh Magee from Glengormley was among those in the 16-17 years age group to get her first Covid-19 vaccination in Belfast on Friday. (Rebecca Black/PA)

At the SSE Arena in Belfast, Meabh Magee, from Glengormley, was among those who turned up to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It was my idea (to get it) because I thought since I am being offered it, I may as well take it to protect my family because I have high-risk people and so I can see them,” she said.

“Most of my friends are also happy to get it. I think it’s good that we’re being offered it and we can get it.

“It makes me more confident about going back to school and being around so many people.”

Elliot Aston, 16, from Newtownards, who got his first Pfizer jab at the SSE Arena in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA) (PA Wire)

Elliot Aston, from Newtownards, Co Down, said he was “quite excited” to have received his first jab.

“It’s good that they’re finally offering it to us because we are probably the ones that are out and about the most so I think it’s about time,” he said.

“I have an introduction day back to school coming up so I’ll definitely feel safer now around my friends.

“Some of my friends were here today getting it too.”

Jason Morrison from Bangor (Rebecca Black/PA)

Jason Morrison, from Bangor, said he was keen to get the vaccine because he had been shielding to protect his sister.

“I was keen to come and get this done, I wanted to get it before but I wasn’t able to,” he said.

“It’ll be good when everyone gets it. A few of my friends were worried about getting it but some got it today too.”

Georgia Johnston, from Carrickfergus, admitted she had worries about getting the vaccine, but after some thought decided she would.

Mum and daughter

“I was completely against it but decided I have to get it so I came up and got it,” she said.

“My mum persuaded me, she got her vaccine.”

Her mother Robyn added: “She has to do her bit, I’m proud of her for doing it, I don’t think many of her friends have got it.

“She was so against it and then this morning she said, ‘yeah, come on mum’, and here we are.”