Youth charged with murder of 14-year-old as family pay tribute to ‘amazing son’

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy whose family have said they are “devastated beyond words”.

Northumbria Police found Tomasz Oleszak with a stab wound in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead just after 8pm on Monday.

On Friday the force confirmed a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said Tomasz leaves behind his mother Kamila, father Patryk and a little brother, aged six.

Kamila said: “Tomasz was an amazing son, a kind and caring role model to his little brother and a great friend to so many.

“As a family we are devastated beyond words.

“He was a talented, smart young man and a brilliant footballer. He had so much potential and his whole life ahead of him. He made us so proud to be his parents.

“We will never stop loving him. The hole left in our lives can never be filled. Our world has changed forever.

“But even in our darkest days, the community has helped us see just a little bit of light.

“We are completely blown away by the support and kindness that has been shown to our family.”

Christopher Atkinson, head of the Crown Court Unit at CPS North East, said: “Our thoughts are with Tomasz Oleszak’s family at this difficult time.”

Northumbria Police said a 13-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed.

Brendan Robson, headteacher of Cardinal Hume Catholic School, said: “As a much-loved and treasured pupil, Tomasz was a dedicated and committed young man who was the life and soul of his friendship group.

“Tomasz was charismatic and engaging, always displaying a great sense of humour.

“He was a loyal friend who others could turn to. As a talented footballer and wonderful team player he has been described by his friends as ‘someone you’d always want to have on your team’.

“The staff will remember his warmth, energy and positive personality.

“He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”