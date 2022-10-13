Beckham offers advice and Crouch on the pints – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 13.
Football
David Beckham had his say.
Peter Crouch was on the pints.
Liverpool had a big European win.
A boost for Everton.
Cricket
Dawid Malan was honoured.
Knee problem for Ian Botham.
Tennis
Genie Bouchard enjoyed herself.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton sent a hug.
A throwback from Silverstone.
Paralympics
Move aside Harry Kane, on World Sight Day cyclist Lora Fachie prepared to read tonight’s Bedtime Story in braille!
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox