13 October 2022

Beckham offers advice and Crouch on the pints – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 13.

Football

David Beckham had his say.

Peter Crouch was on the pints.

Liverpool had a big European win.

A boost for Everton.

Cricket

Dawid Malan was honoured.

Knee problem for Ian Botham.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard enjoyed herself.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton sent a hug.

A throwback from Silverstone.

Paralympics

Move aside Harry Kane, on World Sight Day cyclist Lora Fachie prepared to read tonight’s Bedtime Story in braille!

