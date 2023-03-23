23 March 2023

Ben Foster’s back and Marcus Rashford’s in NYC – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 23.

Football

Wrexham lured Ben Foster and his GoPro out of retirement.

Marcus Rashford was in the Big Apple.

Ledley King was in Australia.

Happy birthday.

Cricket

Ben Stokes headed to India.

Jos Buttler enjoyed England’s day out.

But Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the World Cup winners.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn made a big claim.

Golf

Ryan Fox will enjoy watching this one again and again.

Formula One

When Tom Daley met Lando Norris.

Happy birthday Alex Albon.

