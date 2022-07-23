23 July 2022

Brooke Henderson takes two-shot lead into final round of Evian Championship

By NewsChain Sport
23 July 2022

Canada’s Brooke Henderson will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship after shooting a three-under-par 68 on Saturday.

Henderson, who led by three overnight, recovered from a bogey on the first hole at the Evian Resort Golf Club with four birdies to move to 17 under par.

South Korea’s Ryu So-yeon climbed into outright second place on 15 under after signing for a 65 that included eight birdies and two bogeys.

American Sophia Schubert was third on 13 under after a 66 with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and another Korean, Kim Sei-young, a stroke further back.

England’s Charley Hull was among a group of five players tied for sixth on 11 under that also included world number one Ko Jin-young and Nelly Korda.

Hull holed five birdies and an eagle in her 67 but suffered a double bogey on the sixth and dropped another shot on the 17th.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Harry wins bid for review of Home Office security decision

world news

Has Boris Johnson already clocked off? PM accused as he parties at Chequers

news

Tory leadership candidates clash over cost of living during second TV debate

news