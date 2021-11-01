01 November 2021

Buttler praised for stunning century in England win – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
01 November 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 1.

Football

Tottenham parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo.

And there was plenty of reaction.

Age is no barrier for Zlatan.

Sergio Aguero made history on this day in 2017.

Cricket

Jos Buttler received plaudits after scoring a century in England’s win against Sri Lanka.

Tennis

Time has flown for Johanna Konta.

Coco Gauff does Halloween.

Formula One

Nico Rosberg – a knight in shining armour.

Carlos Sainz was preparing for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

