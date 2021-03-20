Canelo Alvarez latest star to receive one of Hollywood’s oldest honours

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the latest star to receive one of Hollywood’s oldest honours.

The world champion boxer placed his hands and feet in cement outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre, in a tradition dating back to 1927.

The honour is usually reserved for Hollywood actors and Mexican Alvarez joins other big names including Robert De Niro, Kirk Douglas and Al Pacino in cementing his place at one of the most popular tourist attractions in Los Angeles.

Canelo

In May, Alvarez will face Billy Joe Saunders, seeking to become the undisputed super-middleweight world champion. The 30-year-old was relaxed when asked about the prospect of facing the Briton.

Speaking through a translator, he told the PA news agency: “Everybody thinks the same thing, everyone’s been saying the same thing, that he’s going to give me a difficult night. But we’ll see on May 8th.”

Asked about his future, Alvarez added: “Right now I’m focused on this fight, I am focused on this fight solely. And after this one is done we’ll see.

“As I’ve said before I am focused on unifying all the titles in the 168 (lbs), so we’ll see after this one.”

Alvarez was honoured in a Covid-secure ceremony on Saturday, a rare Hollywood event since the pandemic struck more than a year ago.

He was introduced to the stage by boxing announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr.

“I can’t find words to express how I feel now,” Alvarez, who wore a mask for much of the ceremony, said. “When I was a child I always dreamed about being a world champ, you never know what you’re truly going to accomplish.”

He added: “I am very proud to be Mexican, to be here. I am very happy, very proud to be putting my handprints here at the Chinese Theatre.”

Alvarez was only the second boxer to have his hand and footprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre, after Victor McLaglen in 1936.