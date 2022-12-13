13 December 2022

Carragher makes feelings known and Rio meets Ronaldo – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
13 December 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 13.

Football

Luke Shaw reacted to England’s World Cup exit.

Jamie Carragher gave his take on the England job.

Rio Ferdinand met Ronaldo.

Some teams woke up to snow.

Chelsea returned to the cold.

Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a post World Cup break.

Mohammed Salah worked hard.

Charlie Austin wanted more Ted Lasso.

Bournemouth’s new owners’ other team checked in.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow kept busy.

Alex Hartley continued her Pakistan tour.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles shared her engagement video with NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Snooker

The Rocket did some punditry.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Death toll in Jersey flats explosion rises to seven

news

Three children - aged eight to 11 - dead after falling into icy lake

news

Players and fans alike rue missed opportunity as they fly home from World Cup

news