28 January 2022

Carragher’s birthday wish and Bairstow in Scarborough – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 28.

Football

Wayne Rooney impressed a former team-mate.

A day in the life of a pundit, by Micah Richards.

[xdelx]
[xdelx]

He made a special request for his present.

West Ham celebrated a club great.

A birthday for a European Cup winner.

Cricket

Steve Smith tried his best to make the Big Bash final.

England celebrated an Ashes century in Australia.

Jonny Bairstow was sunning it up in Scarborough!

Tennis

Rafael Nadal moved to within one match of a record-breaking 21st grand slam men’s singles title.

Ben Stiller enjoyed Nadal’s performance.

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool.

Wimbledon unveiled its official towels.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a laugh.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

world news

‘Online porn normalises sexual behaviours which are not how to go about wooing a woman’, warns peer

news

Prince Andrew ‘demands jury trial’ in civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre

world news