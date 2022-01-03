Chelsea-Liverpool classic and Harry Potter scores – sporting weekend in pictures

Chelsea battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home with Liverpool, after Premier League leaders Manchester City registered an 11th successive victory with a 2-1 come-from-behind triumph at Arsenal.

Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Leicester made it 11 wins from as many matches as they thumped Newcastle 31-0, while reigning champion Gerwyn Price crashed out of the PDC World Championship with a quarter-final loss to Michael Smith.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Liverpool took a 2-0 lead at Chelsea through goals from Sadio Mane (centre) and Mohamed Salah (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

Mateo Kovacic (pictured) and Pulisic scored just before half-time to bring Chelsea level (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

Sunday’s contest at Stamford Bridge was part of the new safe standing pilot (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

Earlier in the day Rafael Benitez (left) saw his Everton side beaten 3-2 at home by Graham Potter’s Brighton (Peter Byrne/PA). (PA Wire)

On Saturday, Arsenal led against Manchester City before giving away a penalty, scored by Riyad Mahrez – then had Gabriel Magalhaes (number six) sent off shortly after (John Walton/PA). (PA Wire)

Rodri secured the win for City in stoppage time (John Walton/PA). (PA Wire)

There was also a stoppage-time winner for Tottenham as Davinson Sanchez’s header saw them triumph 1-0 at Watford (Adam Davy/PA). (PA Wire)

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 defeat on Sunday at Getafe after Enes Unal scored in the ninth minute (Bernat Armangue/AP). (AP)

Harry Potter scores the fourth try for Leicester in their convincing victory over Newcastle at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (Nigel French/PA). (PA Wire)

Dan Evans (right) won in the singles and then alongside Jamie Murray (left) in the doubles as Great Britain beat Germany 2-1 in the ATP Cup in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP). (AP)

Price (right) lost a thrilling contest 5-4 to Smith (left) at Alexandra Palace on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA). (PA Wire)

Price had hit a nine dart finish in the second leg of set four (Steven Paston/PA). (PA Wire)

Smith (right) eased into the final by beating James Wade (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Mica McNeill (left) and Adele Nicoll on Sunday secured Great Britain’s first women’s bobsleigh World Cup medal since 2009 with one of three silvers claimed by the team across the weekend in Sigulda, Latvia (Roman Koksarov/AP). (AP)