20 October 2022

Chris Kamara puts topical twist on old favourite – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
20 October 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 20.

Football

Kammy put a topical twist on his memorable TV moment.

Manchester United stars reflected on a good night’s work.

Darwin Nunez was happy with his first Anfield goal.

Happy birthday Ian Rush.

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s next fight was announced.

Rugby League

Leigh changed their name.

Featherstone mocked the Leopards.

Cycling

Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert had some fun with the UK’s political situation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Penny Mordaunt hopes to work her magic in second leadership bid

news

Boris Johnson loyalists call for his return as Truss tenure at No 10 comes to abrupt end

news

Chaos continues! Now Home Secretary Suella Braverman is gone as Home Secretary

news