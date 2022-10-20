Chris Kamara puts topical twist on old favourite – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 20.
Football
Kammy put a topical twist on his memorable TV moment.
Manchester United stars reflected on a good night’s work.
Darwin Nunez was happy with his first Anfield goal.
Happy birthday Ian Rush.
Boxing
Tyson Fury’s next fight was announced.
Rugby League
Leigh changed their name.
Featherstone mocked the Leopards.
Cycling
Team Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert had some fun with the UK’s political situation.
