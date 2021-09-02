Cristiano Ronaldo and England Women celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo marked his international goalscoring record.
The opponents reacted to their Ronaldo-inspired defeat.
Patrice Evra is excited to see Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.
It’s been 25 years since David Beckham’s England debut!
Virgil Van Dijk was back in a Holland shirt.
Patrick Bamford kept close to his Leeds team-mate.
Cricket
It was a night to remember for England Women.
Tennis
Could Andy Murray possibly be referring to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ latest lengthy bathroom break?
It was a special night at Flushing Meadows.
But the New York weather caused problems.
The journey wasn’t all bad for Sloane Stephens, though.
Some spectators were stuck.
Formula One
Kimi Raikkonen gets praise from a fellow world champion.
Golf
Could there be a Happy Gilmore-Rory McIlroy team up in the works?
Athletics
Usain Bolt was enjoying the UK countryside.
Boxing
Sonny Bill Williams eases the lockdown boredom.
MMA
The writing was on the wall for Conor McGregor.