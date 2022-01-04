04 January 2022

Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
04 January 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.

Football

John Terry was back home.

David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.

Everton got their man.

Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was seeing a familiar face.

James Anderson was ready for the fourth Test.

[xdelx]

Usman Khawaja returned to the Australia Test side.

Sam Curran reflected.

KP had a visitor.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic headed Down Under.

Ashleigh Barty enjoyed herself.

Coco Gauff got off the mark.

Rugby Union

Heavy lifting for Kyle Sinckler.

Walkies time for James Haskell.

Golf

New golf goals for Lee Westwood.

Hockey

Sam Quek was already counting down…

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Ex Silicon Valley tycoon Elizabeth Holmes convicted of fraud after duping billionaires into backing her revolutionary ‘blood-testing’ start-up Theranos

world news

Vaccine sceptic Novak Djokovic reveals he has medical exemption to play in Australian Open

tennis

D-day for Andrew: US judge to hear arguments over motion to dismiss civil sex case against Duke of York

world news