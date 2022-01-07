07 January 2022

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.

Football

Kieran Trippier signed for Newcastle.

Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.

John Terry was also impressed with Aston Villa’s transfer activity.

Michail Antonio celebrated his new contract.

David Brooks gave an update on his cancer battle.

Eden Hazard turned 31.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow hit a century for England.

Saqib Mahmood thanked Sam Billings.

Tennis

Heather Watson made some new friends.

Formula One

Happy 37th birthday Lewis!

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying the open road in Australia.

Too much sun for Carlos Sainz.

Golf

Paul Lawrie will now be able to show off his Claret Jug in the boardroom.

