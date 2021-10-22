error code: 1003
22 October 2021

England World Cup winner George Cohen turns 82 – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
22 October 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 22.

Football

Happy 82nd birthday to England’s 1966 World Cup-winning defender George Cohen.

Nigel Adkins wished Charlton well following his exit.

Manchester United turned the clock back.

As did the Premier League.

And the EFL.

Mason Holgate celebrated his 25th birthday.

Manchester City remembered.

Tribute from the National Football Museum.

Formula One

Drivers got in the spirit of things ahead of the US Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton watched some racing.

A new lid for Charles Leclerc.

And Valtteri Bottas.

Plus Mick Schumacher.

Max Verstappen wished his sister a happy birthday.

Williams gained a new mascot.

Rugby League

Emily Rudge was proud.

Cricket

Not a bad view KP.

