Euros excitement, people’s elbow and money Mayweather – Sunday’s sporting social

England fans climb aboard a bus outside the ground (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:06pm, Sun 11 Jul 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.

Football

The good luck messages for England continued.

The excitement built.

Argentina won the Copa America.

Juan Mata returned to Manchester United.

Rugby League

What a celebration.

MMA

Conor McGregor broke his leg during his fight with Dustin Poirier.

Floyd Mayweather made money out of the Irishman’s defeat.

Jake Paul mocked McGregor.

Tennis

Wimbledon teed up a bumper day of sporting action in the English capital.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise were back at Wimbledon.

The fans know what they want.

A special moment for the Barty family.

Boxing

Saul Canelo Alvarez is not just a good boxer.

