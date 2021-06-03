Fans return as small number watch Yorkshire – Thursday’s sporting social

Yorkshire v Sussex – LV= Insurance County Championship – Emerald Headingley
Yorkshire v Sussex – LV= Insurance County Championship – Emerald Headingley (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:42pm, Thu 03 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 3.

Football

Ben Godfrey and Ben White enjoyed their England debuts on Wednesday night.

Liverpool got nostalgic.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford did his bit.

Cricket

Yorkshire’s David Willey welcomed the return of fans.

Happy birthday Sam Curran!

Golf

You know you’ve made it when you’ve got your own beer. Winning the Open helps.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton checked in ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

As did Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn had big news.

MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov finished well.

Tennis

Sloane Stephens sent a message.

