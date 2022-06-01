Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba say goodbye – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 1.
Football
Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba said goodbye.
Zlatan talked the talk and walked the walk.
Steven Gerrard chilled.
John Terry reminisced.
Arsenal remembered Jose Reyes, three years on from his death.
Toby Alderweireld was honoured.
Pascal Struijk reflected.
Golf
Canadian Open bosses were not happy with Dustin Johnson’s decision to play in the opening event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Cricket
Joe Root was buzzing.
Onwards for Sam Curran.
Cycling
Chris Froome met a new friend.
Hockey
Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh marked the start of Pride Month.
Darts
Players hit the Big Apple.
Boxing
Dennis McCann was teaching.
