Gary Neville leads the Manchester United autopsy – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 27.

Football

The autopsy of Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat by Villarreal began, with Gary Neville urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen his squad in the summer.

Jamie Carragher twisted the knife.

Another United match, another glut of racist abuse for Marcus Rashford.

David De Gea was sorrowful after paying the penalty for his shootout miss.

Harry Maguire reacted to the loss.

Scott McTominay made a vow.

Juan Mata called for team spirit to prevail.

Matteo Guendouzi might be an Unai Emery fan – it is hard to tell.

Thank you and goodbye from Jesse Lingard?

John Terry got some morning cardio in.

Forest Green unveiled their new head coach.

Cricket

The cricket world was still having fun with the Matt Hancock memes.

What a last over.

Kevin Pietersen was on the golf course.

Boxing

Tyson Fury continued his (largely one-sided) war of words with Deontay Wilder.

Fury threw his weight behind Rashford.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton was also in Rashford’s corner.

Cycling

Ever wondered what it’s like to race in the Giro d’Italia?

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith made her feelings clear about certain journalists.

Usain Bolt got wet.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles reflected on a successful tournament.

Basketball

LeBron James enjoyed the atmosphere in New York.

But didn’t enjoy the actions of Philadelphia’s crowd.