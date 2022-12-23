George Cohen tributes and Sam Curran makes history – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 23.
Football
World Cup winner George Cohen died.
Harry Kane was back.
Wilfried Zaha was ready for the season to return.
Kammy was on his way home for Christmas.
One massive foot(snow)ball.
Cricket
Harry Brook and Sam Curran went for big money in the IPL draft.
Cameron Green was also breaking Australian records.
Ben Stokes joined Chennai.
