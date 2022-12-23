23 December 2022

George Cohen tributes and Sam Curran makes history – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 23.

Football

World Cup winner George Cohen died.

Harry Kane was back.

Wilfried Zaha was ready for the season to return.

Kammy was on his way home for Christmas.

One massive foot(snow)ball.

Cricket

Harry Brook and Sam Curran went for big money in the IPL draft.

Cameron Green was also breaking Australian records.

Ben Stokes joined Chennai.

