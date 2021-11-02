02 November 2021

Grosjean’s progress and McGregor’s memorabilia – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
02 November 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 2.

Football

Tottenham appointed Antonio Conte.

Cesc Fabregas was impressed.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin made an appearance on Sky’s Monday Night Football.

Kalvin Phillips throwback.

Eyes down!

TODO: define component type factbox

MMA

Conor McGregor showed off his memorabilia.

Cricket

KP believes the T20 World Cup is England’s for the taking.

And had a successful day on the course.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean was ready for the next step after his fireball crash almost 12 months ago.

Kevin Magnussen released a book.

McLaren turned the clock back.

Rugby Union

England backed #Movember

Boxing

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez touched down in Vegas.

TODO: define component type factbox

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio raises the X-factor among delegates at Cop26

world news

Met must ‘get the rot out’ says mother after officers shared photos of her dead daughters’ bodies on WhatsApp

news

I’m A Celebrity 2021 start date ‘revealed’ as show returns to Gwrych Castle in Wales

tv & entertainment