18 June 2022

Haaland at gym, Shearer class and Nketiah commits – Saturday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18 June 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 18.

Football

Manchester City’s new man is in shape.

Any excuse.

Arsenal celebrated a new deal for one striker…

…and wished happy birthday to two more.

Celebrations for three Lionesses.

Lucy Bronze moved on.

Crystal Palace got older.

Titus Bramble hit the links.

Cricket

Katherine Brunt hung up her England Test whites.

The men’s team were still basking in Friday’s onslaught against the Netherlands.

Rugby union

Head coach Scott Robertson showed off his moves after the Crusaders won Super Rugby Pacific.

MMA

Oof.

Formula One

F1 was gearing up for a damp Canadian Grand Prix.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Premier League fixtures out: who are your team playing first?

football

Priti Patel vows to push ahead with Rwanda plan despite legal battles

world news

NHS boss asked by patient: ‘If I was white, would I be treated like this?’

news