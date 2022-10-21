21 October 2022

Ireland celebrate T20 World Cup progress – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 21.

Cricket

Ireland celebrated qualification for the Super 12s at the T20 World Cup…

…at the expense of two-time champions West Indies

England were ready.

Boxing

Tyson Fury tried to drum up business.

Football

Riyad Mahrez paid tribute to the retiring Franck Ribery.

The Lionesses landed in New Zealand ahead of Saturday’s Women’s World Cup draw.

Rugby Union

Well-wishes as former England captain Chris Robshaw called time on his playing career

Tennis

Simona Halep vowed to clear her name.

