07 November 2021

Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
07 November 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.

Football

Jack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.

Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.

A Rangers tribute to Walter Smith.

Happy 58th birthday John Barnes.

Callum Hudson-Odoi got the key to the door.

Rio Ferdinand turned 43.

Many happy returns David De Gea.

Formula One

A great day remembered.

Valtteri Bottas was in good spirits after claiming pole position.

Sergio Perez was hoping to give the home fans something to cheer in Mexico.

Felipe Massa was hanging out with the McLaren boys.

Haas drivers Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher enjoyed some football.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Senior Tory says PM risks becoming ‘former occupant of No 10’ over Paterson

news

Huge crowds of protesters take to the streets across UK calling for stronger action on climate

news

Eight dead and several injured in crowd surge at Astroworld Festival in Texas as rapper Travis Scott performs

world news