Reece James (left) Marcus Rashford (centre) and Jesse Lingard (John Walton/Adam Davy/Barrington Coombs/PA)
28 December 2022

James injury blow, Rashford and Lingard catch up – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
28 December 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.

Football

Reece James suffered another injury blow.

Marcus Rashford caught up with a familiar face.

When I get older, losing my hair, many years from now….

Cricket

Sam Curran looked forward to the IPL.

Tennis

Andy Murray was astonished by Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s story.

Serena had a party.

Darts

The Special One could not count.

Swimming

Adam Peaty celebrated his birthday.

Formula One

What a view!

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Lighter political moments of 2022: From Liz Truss bust to waxwork Boris Johnson

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s emotional meeting with tennis star Andy Murray

news

Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike

news