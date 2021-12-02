02 December 2021

Liverpool celebrate Merseyside derby triumph – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.

Football

Mohamed Salah enjoyed the Merseyside derby.

Jordan Henderson sent a message.

The excitement was off the chart for James Milner!

Jack Grealish made a winning return to Villa Park.

Happy 26th birthday to Kalvin Phillips.

And former Leeds great David Batty.

Cricket

After the rain, some cricket broke out in Australia!

Virat Kohli had the red balls out.

Golf

Collin Morikawa got engaged.

And the DP World Tour proved it can be trusted with secrets…

Formula One

George Russell paid his respects to Sir Frank Williams.

F1 turned the clock back ahead of the penultimate round.

Martin Brundle expects to watch a tough race this weekend.

Swimming

Another award for Adam Peaty.

