Luke Littler gains revenge to secure Premier League title

Luke Littler revealed a much-needed trip to the toilet inspired his nine-dart finish which helped fire him to Premier League glory.

The 17-year-old threw a perfect leg in a thrilling final against Luke Humphries as he gained revenge for his heartbreaking defeat in the World Championship showpiece in January with an 11-7 victory.

Littler became the first player to hit a nine-dart finish in the Premier League final since Phil Taylor did it twice in 2010 and that surely will not be the only time the teenager emulates ‘The Power’ over the next few years on the road to stardom.

He hit perfection in the first leg after a break with the final finely poised at 5-5 where he could relieve himself and then followed it up with a break of throw.

“After the break I came back on and said to myself, ‘This is it, you’re on to the end’, and I had a spark of six or seven good legs,” Littler said.

“I played my best darts after the break. I came out and wanted to win it.

“It was two legs in I needed the toilet. I just wanted to go into the break with a lead but we went in 5-5.”

Asked if the key to throwing nine-darters was to go the toilet, he added: “Yeah, if anyone wants to know!

“When the last dart went in I just thought to myself don’t do anything stupid, don’t let all your energy out so I give it a little come on. I still had five legs to win.”

Littler was in tears at the end as he became the sport’s youngest ever major champion by winning its second biggest tournament on his debut, thrilling a record 14,000 fans at London’s O2 Arena.

Victory for ‘The Nuke’ continues an amazing story which began when he burst on to the scene at Alexandra Palace over Christmas and he has since gone on to transcend the sport.

Twelve months ago he was sitting his GCSEs; now he is one of the most famous sports stars in the country.

“One hundred per cent it is the best night of my life,” he added. “The Worlds was weird, I wasn’t disappointed and crying like I was tonight.

“I am just looking forward to all of what is to come.

“I am going to New York on Monday, but before that I am watching United in the FA Cup.”

Asked how it felt to be the youngest ever PDC major champion, he replied: “Am I? It’s just another achievement.”

It was a fitting final between the two best players in the world as an enduring rivalry continued.

Humphries may have won the biggest battle at Ally Pally but Littler has an 8-2 winning record overall.

“Everyone is just living in a Luke world,” the world number one said. “I hope there are many more major finals between us and I think there will be.

“I think we are the two best players in the world. We have that level where we can both beat each other.

“Over the next 15, 20 years we could see many battles in major finals. I hope that is the case.”