08 October 2022

Marco Fu delights big home crowd with maximum in Hong Kong Masters

By NewsChain Sport
08 October 2022

Home favourite Marco Fu compiled a maximum break in the deciding frame to sink John Higgins and reach the final of the Hong Kong Masters.

The 44-year-old’s feat draw a roar of approval at the Hong Kong Coliseum, which has seen record crowds of more than 5,000 throughout the tournament.

It continued a remarkable resurgence for Fu, who underwent eye surgery in 2017 then spent almost two years off the tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-time ranking tournament winner and former World Championship semi-finalist, Fu had beaten Mark Selby 5-2 in the opening round of the eight-player invitational event.

Higgins started with a century and also led 3-1 and 4-2 before Fu clawed his way back to parity by winning the eighth frame.

A second century took the Scot one frame from victory but Fu levelled with a break of 72 before holding his nerve to wrap up his victory in style.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

world news

Ireland belongs to the Irish: woman confronts Kate during Belfast visit

news

22 dead, dozens missing after two migrant boats sink in Greek waters

world news