Matt Wallace wins Corales Puntacana Championship for first PGA Tour title
England’s Matt Wallace won his first PGA Tour title with an impressive victory in the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Wallace carded a final round of 66 in the Dominican Republic to finish on 19 under par, a shot ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard.
The 32-year-old Londoner, who finished seventh in the Valspar Championship last week, got off to a poor start with a bogey on the second, but responded superbly with birdies on the third, fourth and seventh.
Wallace then made four birdies in a row from the 13th to move into a two-shot lead before Hojgaard closed the gap with a birdie on the par-three 17th, but the 22-year-old was unable to pick up another shot on the last to force a play-off.
