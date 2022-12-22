Mead celebrates SPOTY win and Carragher keeps busy – Thursday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22.
Football
Beth Mead reacted to winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
City were back.
Sergio Aguero was enjoying Argentina’s World Cup win.
Jamie Carragher kept himself busy.
Birthday wishes from David De Gea.
Cricket
Jofra Archer’s England return was announced.
Joe Root got a T20 deal.
Basketball
The NBA was glad to have LeBron James still turning it on – in his 20th year in the league.
