Beth Mead won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award (David Davies/PA)
22 December 2022

Mead celebrates SPOTY win and Carragher keeps busy – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
22 December 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 22.

Football

Beth Mead reacted to winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

City were back.

Sergio Aguero was enjoying Argentina’s World Cup win.

Jamie Carragher kept himself busy.

Birthday wishes from David De Gea.

Cricket

Jofra Archer’s England return was announced.

Joe Root got a T20 deal.

Basketball

The NBA was glad to have LeBron James still turning it on – in his 20th year in the league.

