Banner reading ‘sack the ECB save Test cricket’ flown over Headingley

A plane with a banner reading ‘Sack The ECB & Save Test Cricket’ flies over ground during day three of the cinch Third Test match at the Emerald Headingley, Leeds. Picture date: Friday August 27, 2021. (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:10pm, Fri 27 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A banner reading “sack the ECB save Test cricket” was flown over Headingley on day three of England’s ongoing clash against India.

A light aircraft made an appearance over the ground during the afternoon session, trailing the message in red block capitals for several laps.

It is not known who commissioned the fly-past, but those responsible were clearly keen to register their dissatisfaction with the governing body.

The plane flew over the field on Friday (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

The reference preserving the longest format could reflect frustration with the prominence of white-ball cricket in recent years, which culminated in the launch of The Hundred this summer.

Recent newspaper reports regarding lavish bonus payments due to be paid to leading executives at the England and Wales Cricket Board may also have played a part.

Sign up to our newsletter

Cricket

England

Banner

PA