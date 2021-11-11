Chris Silverwood wants Eoin Morgan to stay on as England limited-overs skipper

Chris Silverwood wants Eoin Morgan to continue leading England and revealed the limited-overs captain has already started looking ahead to next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

England bowed out of this year’s edition at the semi-final stage as, despite topping their Super 12s group with four wins out of five, they came unstuck against New Zealand in a five-wicket defeat at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Morgan indicated his eagerness to carry on at the helm in the aftermath but, while he has amassed just 150 runs in 16 T20 internationals at a meagre 16.66 and 120 strike-rate, he has come through similar barren patches before.

Even though he will be 36 when England head Down Under for a second attempt at becoming the first nation to hold both World Cup crowns simultaneously, Silverwood suspects Morgan could still have a few years left ahead of him.

Eoin Morgan, centre, has indicated he will continue as England captain (PA) (PA Wire)

England’s head coach said: “He’s a very strong leader and has been for many years now. I still think he’s got a lot of years in front of him that he can give to this team, and this team enjoy having him at the front.

“What he brings to the team from a tactical and motivational point of view and from the way he gets all the players and staff to buy in behind him and to follow him, he brings so much more than just the batting.

“I think we are a stronger unit for it. For me, the longer he is there, the better. Morgs and I talk a lot, we are always chatting away. On the coach on the way back after the game, his mind had already gone on to the next one, what do we need to do, what are we looking for.

“As soon as those conversations start, in my mind, that is it for us he’s in. He wants it, and he wants to lead.”

Morgan has been instrumental to England’s white-ball revolution, overseeing their historic first 50-over global trophy in 2019, and Silverwood suggested the Dubliner will have his current role for as long as he wants.

Asked whether he would have any intervention about Morgan’s eventual retirement, Silverwood said: “He’s got to make that decision himself, I believe. I think he will make his mind up when he’s ready.”

Silverwood admitted England were “hurting” after coming a cropper against the Black Caps, who slumped to 13 for two in pursuit of 167 and appeared to be in an unenviable position when they needed 57 from the last 24 balls.

But Jimmy Neesham’s onslaught off Chris Jordan in the 17th over was the defining moment. Jordan is England’s most experienced T20 bowler ever but he was unable to stem the flow of runs as New Zealand won with six balls to spare.

Silverwood said: “My first thought was to make sure I get around him and give him lots of support and make sure he doesn’t get too down on himself, because nine times out of 10 he nails those overs for us.

“But the fact is he’d done everything he could to control that situation. It just wasn’t his day.

He’s a very strong leader and has been for many years now. I still think he’s got a lot of years in front of him that he can give to this team, and this team enjoy having him at the front

“We have got a group of lads who are hurting. As players and coaching staff you wonder what you could have done differently but that’s human nature.”

England’s trip started without Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sam Curran while they lost Tymal Mills and Jason Roy to injury along the way in a squad where an average age of 31 was the oldest among the top-ranked nations.

Silverwood added: “To get to the stage without your Archers, your Stokeses, your Sam Currans, and these guys, I thought it was a super effort with Jason going down as well.

“We have a lot of talent. We have shown strength in depth, from the guys who we have here to the guys who are missing. We can’t write anyone off.

“I don’t think age particularly comes into this one. We have got a good pool of players that we are picking from. I imagine everyone will be throwing their hat in the ring.”