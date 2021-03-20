From Collingwood to Stokes and Taylor to Foakes – England’s best catches

Chris Jordan produced a stunning piece of fielding to set up a catch for Jason Roy in England’s T20 international against India.

Jordan did the spadework, brilliantly catching the ball one-handed as he raced towards the boundary before throwing it back infield to Roy, leaving his team-mate laughing as he completed the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav in Ahmedabad.

It is the latest memorable catches of recent times for England and the PA news agency looks at some of the others here.

Paul Collingwood, England v Australia, third ODI, June 2005

Cricket – Ashes Tour – Third 3-mobile Test – Australia v England – Day 3 – WACA (PA Archive)

Collingwood is arguably England’s greatest ever fielder and this was his most famous catch. As Matthew Hayden produced a powerful cut, Collingwood, fielding at backward point, leapt into the air, arched backwards, flung up his right hand and somehow held onto the ball when he landed on the turf. It has been hailed as one of the best catches of all time.

Andrew Strauss, England v Australia, fourth Test, August 2005

CRICKET England 6 (PA Archive)

Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist pushed at an Andrew Flintoff delivery and Strauss flung himself to his left, “arching his back like a salmon pushing upstream to stay airborne” in the words of cricket writer Gideon Haigh, tocling on. England won the match by three wickets and edged a stunning series 2-1.

Sarah Taylor, England v Australia, third ODI, August 2013

England Women v New Zealand Women – Second One Day International – ICC Women’s Championship – 3aaa County Ground (PA Archive)

Wicketkeeper Taylor is well known for her heroics behind the stumps. She produced a quite astonishing catch during the Women’s Ashes, showing great anticipation. Taylor could see batter Jodie Fields was attempting to reverse-sweep Dani Hazell and moved to her right, sticking out a glove at full-stretch to take a one-handed catch.

Chris Jordan, West Indies v England, first Test, April 2015

Cricket – First Investec One Day International – England v New Zealand – England Nets and Press Conference – Edgbaston (PA Archive)

The fast bowler produced two outstanding slip catches in one match. In the Windies’ first innings, and off the spin of James Tredwell, Jordan flung himself to his right to hold onto a low edge by Kraigg Brathwaite. He then produced an even more spectacular effort in the second innings, again throwing himself to his right to take a high catch off Darren Bravo when it appeared the ball had gone past him, sending bowler Joe Root sprinting off in celebration.

Ben Stokes, England v Australia, fourth Test, August 2015

Cricket – First Investec Test Match – England v New Zealand – Day Five – Lord’s (PA Archive)

The England all-rounder pulled off the effort that created the social media meme #broadface when he made an Ashes catch to rival Strauss’ 10 years earlier. He flung himself back and across, stretching and hanging almost in slow motion to cling on to a stunner. Stuart Broad, the bowler, was left astounded by what he saw.

James Taylor, South Africa v England, third Test, January 2016

Cricket – International Tour Match – Sussex v Australia – Day Two – BrightonandHoveJobs.com County Cricket Ground (PA Archive)

Broad was in the midst of another breathtaking spell, reducing South Africa to 30 for three, when Taylor helped him along the way. Hashim Amla flicked a leg glance towards short-leg and Taylor, staying low, clung on just before the ball hit the ground. Taylor then repeated the feat later in the innings off Steven Finn, snaffling a right-handed catch in the same position to dismiss Dane Vilas, as England wrapped up a series-clinching victory.

Ben Foakes, Sri Lanka v England, second Test, November 2017

England Lions v India A – Tri-Series – Fischer County Ground (PA Archive)

England pair Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes combined to take a stunning catch on the fourth day of the second Test in Sri Lanka. The tourists, pushing for victory, were in search of a breakthrough following a frustrating 77-runfourth-wicket stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews. Short-leg Jennings and wicketkeeper Foakes provided it in unbelievable fashion off Adil Rashid. Jennings anticipated the batsman’s flick behind square, dived to meet it one-handed and parried the ball back towards Foakes.

Ben Stokes, England v South Africa, World Cup opener, March 30, 2019

Ben Stokes celebrates his stunning catch in the opening match of the 2019 World Cup (PA Archive)

Ben Stokes pulled off an incredible catch in England’s World Cup opener against South Africa at the Oval. The 27-year-old, who hit 89 with the bat, was a few yards inside the rope on the midwicket boundary as Andile Phehlukwayo slog-swept Adil Rashid. Stokes reached high with his right hand while frantically backpedalling and held on to a sensational catch.

Jason Roy, India v England, fifth T20 international, March 2021

India were racing away from England in the deciding one-day international in Ahmedabad when Suryakumar Yadav hammered what seemed a certain six off Adil Rashid, only for Jordan to sprint and pluck a magnificent one-handed catch out of thin air. His momentum was carrying him at speed over the boundary rope but he made a perfect offload to the waiting Jason Roy, who was laughing in disbelief even as he completed his simple part of the bargain.