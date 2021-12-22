22 December 2021

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

By NewsChain Sport
22 December 2021

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida.

The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.

The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.

Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.

Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.

The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Princess Anne unable to see Queen for Christmas after husband tests positive for Covid-19

world news

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy accused of rape by fourth woman

news

Covid self-isolation period cut from ten to seven days as PM pledges no more restrictions before Christmas

news