John Faragher resigns as Essex chair after allegation of racist language
John Faragher has resigned from his role as Essex chair with immediate effect following a historic allegation of racist language used by him at a board meeting in 2017.
Faragher stepped down on Thursday and while he strongly denies the incident, the club are intent on reviewing why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time.
New chief executive John Stephenson said: “There is no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club.
“This is a proud club with a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and any form of discrimination and, as Essex Cricket’s new chief executive officer, I will not hesitate to uphold those principles and drive out any form of discrimination that is uncovered.”
