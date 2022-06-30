30 June 2022

Temporary stand collapses ahead of second day between Sri Lanka and Australia

By NewsChain Sport
30 June 2022

The roof on a temporary spectator stand collapsed ahead of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Cricket Australia confirmed no one was underneath the small makeshift seating area when the roof suddenly gave way on a morning where fierce winds and rain delayed the start of play.

Australia went to stumps on 98 for three the previous night in response to Sri Lanka’s 212 all out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate pay tribute to ‘inspirational’ Deborah James following her death from bowel cancer, aged 40

news

Meghan Markle claims US abortion ruling tells women they ‘don’t matter’

world news

Ghislaine Maxwell speaks to victims in court: I hope my sentence brings you peace and finality

world news