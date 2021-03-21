5 things we learned from the weekend’s action in Scotland

Rangers remain on track for an invincible Premiership campaign as the champions drew 1-1 at Celtic Park.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from the weekend league action

Old Firm stand united against racism

Sparks usually fly when Glasgow’s big two meet but there was a classy moment before the game when Celtic skipper Scott Brown crossed the half-way line to embrace Glen Kamara following the alleged racial abuse directed at him during Thursday’s explosive clash with Slavia Prague. Both teams then opted not to take a knee before kick-off, with Rangers skipper James Tavernier telling Sky Sports his squad have decided the gesture is no longer “strong enough” to make an impact. Gers will now expect UEFA to back their stance and take severe action against Slavia’s Ondrej Kudela, who denies whispering an offensive slur at Kamara.

Fifteenth time lucky for Alfredo Morelos

The Rangers striker must have wondered if his maiden Old Firm goal would have come after 14 successive blanks in his derby head-to-heads with the Hoops. But at long last he has claimed a goal against Gers’ bitter foes after heading home at the back post. It was his 55th league goal for the club – a fitting number just two weeks after the Light Blues wrapped up their 55th domestic title.

Odsonne Edouard’s spot of bother

Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard (centre) goes to ground as Borna Barisic slides in (PA Wire)

The Celtic striker had his name taken by referee Willie Collum when he hit the deck under a challenge from Borna Barisic, with his side 1-0 up. Rangers hero Ally McCoist insisted the official had called it right as he accused the Frenchman of taking a dive but both Brown and Parkhead caretaker boss John Kennedy felt they were denied a “stonewaller”. It was a pivotal moment as had Edouard stayed on his feet Celtic would surely have taken firm command of this derby contest and put an end to Gers’ long unbeaten run.

Kyle Lafferty can rescue Kilmarnock

Lafferty netted Killie’s first goal in a 4-1 win over Motherwell which lifted Tommy Wright’s side off the bottom of the table. In his three starts, the Northern Ireland striker has now scored three goals, had another one disallowed, set up two more and hit the bar. The former Rangers and Hearts striker could prove the difference when the relegation battle gets down to the final five games.

The Perth Saints do it again

St Johnstone timed their ascent into the top six perfectly, a year after the curtailment of the season saw them leapfrog Hibernian courtesy of their game in hand. Hamilton’s late equaliser against St Mirren denied the Buddies a first top-six finish since 1985 while the Perth side sealed their eighth top-half placing in 10 years, second only to Celtic, following their 1-0 win over Ross County.