5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

St Mirren and Celtic emerged from the second weekend of the cinch Premiership season as the only two teams with 100 per cent records.

Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Hearts were the only other three teams to preserve unbeaten records.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend action.

Welsh resurrects Celtic career

Stephen Welsh had not played for 10 months but was called on at half-time at Pittodrie after Cameron Carter-Vickers felt a hamstring issue.

The 23-year-old centre-back helped Celtic navigate what had looked a tricky task to emerge 3-1 winners thanks to a comfortable second half.

Welsh has been linked with a move away this summer but manager Brendan Rodgers stressed he wants the academy graduate to stay and told him he could end up playing 40 games this season.

Rangers newcomers find their feet

After a false start at Kilmarnock the previous weekend, Michael Beale’s rejuvenation of his attacking line-up has begun to bear fruit.

Cyriel Dessers got his first Rangers goal against Servette in midweek and fellow summer signings Sam Lammers, Danilo, Abdallah Sima and Kieran Dowell all got off the mark in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Livingston.

Biereth makes his mark

Motherwell fans were wondering how they would replace Kevin van Veen after his 29-goal haul sparked a summer move to Groningen.

Sunday’s first home game against Hibernian offered a huge pick-me-up after Mika Biereth came off the bench to bag an assist and goal in a 2-1 win.

The on-loan Arsenal and Denmark Under-21s forward showed impressive strength in the build-up to both goals and no shortage of skill and finishing ability.

With Conor Wilkinson netting his second of the season and Jon Obika returning from injury, the signs are positive for the Steelmen.

Edinburgh clubs struggle with workload

Hibernian suffered a second consecutive defeat after a midweek Europa Conference League win and manager Lee Johnson claimed the output of their 3-1 win over Luzern had impacted their “zip” at Fir Park.

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith admitted he had found it hard himself as a player to juggle commitments after his team followed a 2-1 defeat at Rosenborg with a goalless home draw with Kilmarnock.

“As much as you prepare properly and do everything right, it’s an intense period,” he said. “We’ve not had the luxury of having many competitive games and the adrenaline in the build-up to games takes a bit out of you as well.”

Kilmarnock follow up opening salvo

Killie’s opening fixtures looked daunting, especially when they drew Celtic in the Viaplay Cup second round.

But they will go into their Rugby Park clash with the holders with genuine optimism after following their opening-day win over Rangers with an impressive point which could have been more on the balance of chances.

It took Derek McInnes’ side six away games to secure their first point on the road last season.

The manager said: “We’re not celebrating coming here and getting a point and the clean sheet and the performance. But what I am privately celebrating is the type of team we’ve become in a short space of time.”