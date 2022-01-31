Aberdeen had clear-the-air talks after St Mirren defeat, reveals Joe Lewis

Joe Lewis revealed Aberdeen’s players had clear-the-air talks straight after last Tuesday’s defeat at St Mirren and are desperate for a response against Ross County.

Stephen Glass’ side travelled to Paisley in good form but slumped to a 1-0 defeat with Connor Ronan scoring the winner just after the hour mark.

The Dons had Saturday’s match against St Johnstone postponed due to Storm Malik and safety concerns around the stadium.

Ahead of the trip to Dingwall on Tuesday night to face County, who fought back to grab an injury-time leveller against champions Rangers on Saturday, Lewis stressed how keen the Pittodrie players were to put things right.

He said: “It was really frustrating last Tuesday. It’s hard to explain the reasons for a poor team performance, but no one could really come away from St Mirren feeling that they played well.

“People might say it doesn’t mean anything to players but they couldn’t be more wrong.

“The players care a huge amount and put a lot into games and that’s why it’s so difficult to come out afterwards and explain a performance like that. We have got an honest group of lads who do work hard.

“There were a lot of harsh words spoken after the game in the changing room, a lot of honesty.

“Things that needed to be said, were said. Hopefully we can learn a lot from it and move forward.

“Sometimes when people have off days and don’t perform well, it looks bad, especially if that happens across the team.

“I can assure everyone it’s not for lack of effort and hard work. Throughout my career, I’ve seen days like that when teams don’t click, things aren’t working, and you’re struggling for answers.

“I can fully see why supporters will be frustrated and angry at those performances. It’s down to us now to show a response.

“We got a bit more rest over the weekend, so we should be fresher in our legs come Tuesday night.”