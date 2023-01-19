Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie says players are to blame for for lacking at Hearts

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie admits the players’ mentality was not right during their “embarrassing” 5-0 defeat by Hearts.

The Dons impressed in Sunday’s extra-time defeat by Rangers in the Viaplay Cup but were four down at half-time at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

The result puts added pressure on manager Jim Goodwin amid their poor away form but McCrorie feels the players need to take responsibility.

The former Rangers player, who captained the side in place of the suspended Anthony Stewart, said: “I wouldn’t say it’s on the gaffer, no – it’s on the players. We had a good starting 11 out but the mentality wasn’t there.

“To be honest, it was an embarrassing scoreline. It was a disgrace. It should be a much closer game because Hearts are our rivals this season for third and fourth, the top end of the table.

“So it’s embarrassing to come away with that result.

“There are no excuses. We can’t talk about Sunday’s game because we should have the fitness levels to go again a few days later.

“We should have the fitness and the energy levels, so you have to question the mentality. Because I don’t think it was there with some boys.

“We still have a very good team but we just need to sort a few details out within the ranks, tidy things up and do the analysis.

“We need to get rid of the mistakes we keep making – that’s a mentality thing as well and we need to cut it out of our game.”