14 October 2021

Absences pile up for Middlesbrough ahead of Peterborough clash

By NewsChain Sport
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has a long list of injuries for the home game against Peterborough.

Warnock, who could be without seven first-team players, is hoping central defenders Grant Hall and Dael Fry (both groin) can pass late fitness tests but is not optimistic.

Lee Peltier will serve a one-game ban and fellow right-back Anfernee Dijksteel remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

A third right-back, Darnell Fisher, midfielder Marcus Browne, winger Sammy Ameobi (all knee) and Onel Hernandez (thigh) are all long-term absentees.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson must watch from the stands after being handed a one-match ban by the Football Association.

Ferguson admitted to a charge of verbally abusing a match official at the end of the home defeat to Bristol City before the international break.

Posh are still without striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who sits out the second game of a four-match ban for historic offensive social media posts.

Forward Jack Marriott has been ruled out for the rest of the year due to a hamstring injury, while Ricky-Jade Jones (knee) and Joel Randall (thigh) are both still out.

