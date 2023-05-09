09 May 2023

Accrington defender Mitch Clark charged with alleged betting breaches

By NewsChain Sport
09 May 2023

Accrington defender Mitch Clark has been charged with alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

In a statement, the FA said the allegations relate to 312 bets placed on matches between February 8 2022 and March 10 2023.

Clark has until May 17 to respond to the charges.

The 24-year-old Welshman made 49 appearances in all competitions for Stanley this season as they were relegated from Sky Bet League One.

