Adam Marriott nets stoppage-time winner for Barnet at Woking
Adam Marriott’s stoppage-time winner secured a 2-1 victory for Barnet at Woking
The hosts went ahead after only two minutes through a header from Joe McNerney.
Barnet equalised just before the half-hour mark when Marriott headed in off the crossbar from a corner.
And Marriott won it at the death when he tapped home Serhat Tasdemir’s cross at the far post.
