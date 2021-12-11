Adi Yussuf nets winner as Yeovil beat 10-man Barnet
Adi Yussuf’s early goal gave Yeovil a 1-0 win over 10-man Barnet at Huish Park.
The goal came after only nine minutes when Dale Gorman’s cross was headed home by Yussuf at the far post.
Yussuf almost grabbed a second just before half-time but his header from another Gorman cross was just wide.
Barnet lost Ephron Mason-Clark to a red card for an off-the-ball incident with two minutes remaining.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox