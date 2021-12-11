11 December 2021

Adi Yussuf nets winner as Yeovil beat 10-man Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
11 December 2021

Adi Yussuf’s early goal gave Yeovil a 1-0 win over 10-man Barnet at Huish Park.

The goal came after only nine minutes when Dale Gorman’s cross was headed home by Yussuf at the far post.

Yussuf almost grabbed a second just before half-time but his header from another Gorman cross was just wide.

Barnet lost Ephron Mason-Clark to a red card for an off-the-ball incident with two minutes remaining.

