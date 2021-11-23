23 November 2021

AFC Wimbledon end losing run with thrilling win over Crewe

By NewsChain Sport
23 November 2021

AFC Wimbledon rebounded from three straight league defeats with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Crewe at The Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Christopher Long put Crewe in front, though a strike from Jack Rudoni and Ollie Palmer’s brace saw the hosts take all three points despite Chris Porter’s late consolation.

Crewe took the lead after 11 minutes when Long struck his low effort across Dons’ goalkeeper Nik Tzanev on the counter.

Wimbledon responded quickly with Rudoni bundling the ball over the line following a free-kick in the 24th minute.

Dons then took a deserved lead when Palmer tapped in from two yards out on 35 minutes, with the ball played in by Rudoni after Crewe keeper Dave Richards parried a fizzing effort.

And after Ayoub Assal was bundled over in the 44th minute by Crewe captain Luke Murphy, Palmer scored from the spot to make it 3-1.

After controlling most of the second period, Dons were under pressure after Porter gave Crewe hope with his 89th-minute strike, though the home side held on despite a late red card for Assal following an altercation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kevin Spacey to pay $31m to House of Cards studio following sexual harassment allegations

tv & entertainment

Royal Family delivers stinging rebuke to BBC over new William and Harry documentary

world news

At least 45 dead, including children, after bus bursts into flames following crash in Bulgaria

world news